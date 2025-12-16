EC releases West Bengal SIR draft list, 58 lakh names deleted; know how to check name, voter status and more

The first stage of the three-level Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal will end on Tuesday, with over 58.08 lakh names already being identified as excludable for various reasons.

The Election Commission on Tuesday released the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral draft rolls of West Bengal on the official CEO West Bengal website (ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/Electors), the Election Commission’s voter portal (voters.eci.gov.in), and the ECINET app. The list of deleted voters is available separately on the commission’s portal at ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd_sir. The first stage of the three-level Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal will end on Tuesday, with over 58.08 lakh names already being identified as excludable for various reasons.

Along with West Bengal, the draft voters’ lists will also be published during the day for the two other states of Goa and Rajasthan, as well as the two union territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep.



West Bengal SIR draft rolls out



Of the 58.08 lakh potential excludable voters in West Bengal, the number of deceased voters stands at 24.18 lakh, followed by the number of shifted voters, that is, voters who have permanently shifted to another place, at around 20 lakh. The number of untraceable voters stands at around 12 lakh. The combined number of duplicate voters having names in two places, as well as voters deemed to be excludable for other reasons, stands at 1.37 lakh. In addition to that, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified around 1.60 crore voters in whose cases the “progeny mapping” identified "weird" family-tree data. The first category of such voters with "weird family tree data" includes those who have applied for retention names in the voters’ list through "progeny mapping" instead of "self-mapping" despite attaining the age of 45 years or above. The second category of such voters with weird family-tree data includes those whose fathers were just 15 years of age or even lower at the time of becoming the fathers of the voters concerned. An instance has already been identified by ECI through progeny mapping, where a particular voter became a father of two sons when he was just five years old. The third category of such voters includes those whose fathers and mothers have the same name. The fourth category of such voters is those whose grandfathers were just 40 years old or even lower while becoming the grandfathers, and the figure on this count, as per initial estimates, is around 3.50 lakh. All such cases will be referred for hearing on claims and objections in the second stage of the revision exercise after publication of the draft voters' list, where clarifications will be sought on the doubts about their voters’ data.



Step-by-Step guide to check your name in voter list, voter status:



Voters are required to verify their details online through eci.gov.in, ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/SIR, or voters.eci.gov.in by entering their name or Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number. They can also verify via the ECINET mobile application, or they can approach their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who have been provided booth-wise draft rolls through a dedicated application.



How to restore name in voter list



Those whose names do not appear in the SIR draft roll list have to submit Form 6 along with Annexure-IV to the BLO. Applications can be filed at the BLO’s office or online via voters.eci.gov.in or the E-NET App. Applicants will have to attend a hearing conducted by the Commission and submit proof of Indian citizenship and voting eligibility, explaining why their names could not be linked during the revision process. What documents are required: Government employee or pension identity card; Birth certificate, Passport, Madhyamik or other educational certificates, Residential certificate issued by a state authority, Forest rights certificate, Caste certificate, Family register maintained by local administration, Government-issued land or house allotment certificate. Any document issued before 1987 by a post office, bank, LIC, or local authority.



