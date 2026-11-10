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ECI flags ‘sensitive’ objection over Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) registration, awaits Punjab CEO report

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ECI flags ‘sensitive’ objection over Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) registration, awaits Punjab CEO report

The Election Commission told Delhi HC that registration of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by Amritpal Singh, remains pending over a sensitive objection and an awaited Punjab CEO report.

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Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

ECI flags ‘sensitive’ objection over Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) registration, awaits Punjab CEO report
ECI flags ‘sensitive’ objection over Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) registration, awaits Punjab CEO report (Image source: ANI)
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Delhi High Court that a “grave and highly sensitive” objection raising concerns that could adversely affect the sovereignty and integrity of India continues to stand in the way of a final decision on the registration of the proposed political party, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De).

In its latest additional counter affidavit filed before the High Court, the ECI said the report of a comprehensive background inquiry ordered from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, is still awaited despite reminders.

The Commission said it had already completed the routine physical field verification of the proposed party’s premises and scrutiny of its documentation. However, it received the sensitive objection on July 9, 2026, following which the matter required further examination.

The objection was forwarded to the CEO, Punjab, on July 14, 2026, with directions to conduct a comprehensive background inquiry and submit a detailed report. The ECI said the report has not yet been received.

The latest affidavit, filed pursuant to liberty granted by the Delhi High Court on October 1, reiterates the ECI’s stand that registration of a political party under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, is subject to the statutory process and cannot be treated as an automatic exercise.

According to the ECI’s earlier affidavit, the sensitive input alleged that Waris Punjab De was rooted in separatism and raised concerns regarding the organisation’s allegiance to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The Commission had accordingly ordered a further background inquiry.The ECI has maintained that the statutory process requires an applicant seeking registration to satisfy the requirements prescribed under Section 29A, including the commitment to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution and uphold the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

The dispute arose out of Waris Punjab De’s application seeking registration as a political party. The organisation had submitted its application on January 22, 2025, which was acknowledged by the ECI on February 6, 2025.

Following scrutiny, the Commission issued a deficiency letter on September 10, 2025, pointing out defects and discrepancies in the application. While the applicant was granted 30 days to rectify the deficiencies, the ECI said the corrected documents were submitted only on January 16, 2026. The verification process thereafter continued through the office of the CEO, Punjab. According to the ECI, the CEO submitted a positive verification report regarding the premises and other relevant aspects on April 27, 2026. However, before a final decision could be taken on the registration application, the sensitive objection was received in July, prompting the Commission to seek a comprehensive background inquiry.

The ECI has also disputed allegations of delay in deciding the application, contending that the petitioner itself took additional time to cure the deficiencies pointed out in its registration papers.It has further opposed the contention that the proposed party may suffer prejudice regarding the allotment of a common election symbol for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, maintaining that such a claim cannot arise before the completion of the statutory registration process.

In its latest affidavit, the Commission said that once the report from the CEO, Punjab, is received, further steps will follow in accordance with law. If the report is positive, the applicant will be required to publish public notices in two national and two local newspapers, inviting objections from the general public for 30 days.

Thereafter, after objections, if any, are dealt with, the applicant would be given an opportunity of hearing before a final decision is taken under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The ECI has sought disposal of the writ petition, maintaining that the registration process cannot be brought to its conclusion without completing the pending statutory inquiry.

Currently, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) is led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, the only MP of the party. Singh announced that he is formally launching the AK-WPD in early 2025. He was earlier detained under the National Security Act (NSA), which was lifted in April. Singh continues to be in jail in connection with other charges.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee heard the matter on November 4 and listed it for further consideration on January 11, 2027.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA India but is directly published from ANI)

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