ECI extends SIR deadlines in Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Karnataka; final rolls by October

In the national capital and Karnataka, the enumeration period has been extended from July 29 to August 8. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 17, as compared to the previous deadline of August 5.

The Election Commission on Wednesday extended the deadlines for the enumeration period and subsequently the publication of the final list in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Karnataka.

In the national capital and Karnataka, the enumeration period has been extended from July 29 to August 8. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 17, as compared to the previous deadline of August 5.

The claims and objection period will be August 17 to September 16, and the final lists will be published on October 19, 12 days after the previous deadline of October 7. In Punjab, the new deadline for the house-to-house visits by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for enumeration is August 3, with the publication of draft rolls on August 13.

The claims and objections period will be from August 13 to September 12, with final rolls to be published on October 12. As per the revised schedule in Telangana, the house-to-house verification will continue till August 3. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 10, and claims and objections can be filed from August 10 to September 9.

The final electoral roll in Telangana will be published on October 12. Earlier on Tuesday, the enumeration period in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh was extended to July 24. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 31, with the final publication of the electoral roll on October 3.

The Commission, meanwhile, has sanctioned a special honorarium of Rs 6,000 to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors engaged in the SIR process."I am directed to convey that, considering the volume and nature of the work involved in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Commission has approved the grant of a one-time honorarium of Rs 6,000 to each BLO and BLO Supervisor engaged in the exercise, in addition to their annual remuneration," the letter from ECI said.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)