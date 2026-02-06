ECI extends deadline for filing claims and objections for SIR of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the period for filing claims and objections in the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh until March 3, 2026.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the period for filing claims and objections in the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh until March 3, 2026. UP’s Chief Electoral Officer requested to allow additional time for citizens to submit their inputs on which the ECI acted by taking the decision. According to an ECI letter on Thursday, the extension comes after the publication of draft electoral rolls on January 6, 2026.

As per earlier orders, the window for filing claims and objections was scheduled to close on February 6. But under Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the Commission has now extended the period to March 3, 2026, to facilitate thorough verification and public participation. The letter stated, “...Whereas, the draft rolls in the state of Uttar Pradesh were published on 06.01.2026 and the period of filing claims and objections was fixed from 06.01.2026 to 06.02.2026; and Whereas the Commission has considered the request received from Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh for extension of the time, and upon consideration of other relevant factors and in exercise of the power conferred by proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has decided to extend, the period for filing claims and objections up to 06.03.2026 for ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls with reference to 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date in the State of Uttar Pradesh.”

The extension has been made to ensure that citizens have enough time to recheck their entries, raise objections and claim inclusion of eligible voters in the electoral rolls. In a similar move, the ECI extended the timelines for West Bengal’s SIR, pushing the final publication to February 14, 2026. The reasons were extensive enumeration efforts and polling station rationalisation requirements.

Under the West Bengal schedule, Booth Level Officers completed house-to-house verification on December 11, 2025, while draft rolls were published on December 16, 2025. Claims and objections in the state were accepted until January 15, 2026.The ECI has reiterated that all citizens are encouraged to participate in the SIR process actively to ensure accurate and up-to-date electoral rolls, which form the backbone of free and fair elections.

(With inputs from ANI)