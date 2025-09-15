ECI defends SIR decision-making, calls Commissioners’ objections ‘standard’ deliberations

ECI defended its SIR decision-making process after a report said two Election Commissioners raised 14 objections over electoral roll procedures.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday defended its decision-making process after a report claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months regarding decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and electoral roll procedures.

What did ECI say on SIR decision-making process?

The ECI rejected any suggestion of irregularity, saying written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks were part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. The poll body said all its official orders and decisions have full legal sanction and are issued in accordance with constitutional and statutory procedures.

"The ECI is a constitutional body that functions under the strict mandate of Article 324 of the Constitution, statutory rules and established institutional conventions. The Commission operates as a multi-member constitutional body. Written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks-and-balances are standard, ongoing practices designed to ensure complete transparency, legal compliance and operational rigour. All actions of ECI have been in accordance with laws and instructions of the Commission. All official orders, decisions and administrative directions issued by the Commission carry full legal sanctions and follow established statutory procedures," ECI said in a statement, as per ANI reports.

The poll body also said operational queries raised during the drafting stage were intended to improve electoral processes and safeguard voter rights. "Any operational queries or inputs raised by Commission members during draft stages are part of standard administrative practice aimed at safeguarding voter rights. The suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes," the ECI said, adding that differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberation in any institution.

What did the report claim?

An Indian Express report claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months regarding decisions related to the SIR and electoral roll procedures. The report alleged that the two commissioners had objected to decisions and orders issued without their knowledge. They reportedly questioned changes to Form 6, calling them unauthorised and illegal, and raised concerns over increasing centralisation of the electoral database and reduced oversight by state-level officials. In Goa, 97 eligible voters were reportedly unable to have their decisions recorded due to software issues. The two Commissioners also wrote to the Cabinet Secretary over changes in work allocation related to the electoral IT system. The full three-member ECI meeting was held on September 9, after a gap of four months. Under Section 18 of the 2023 law, the Commission is expected to decide matters unanimously as far as possible, with the majority view prevailing when there is disagreement.