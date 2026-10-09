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ECI Caps Form-7 Applications amid SIR Row: What are new rules for voter deletion objections?

The Election Commission has capped Form-7 applications at 10 during the claims period and five per month during continuous updation to prevent misuse of voter deletion objections.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 12:14 AM IST

ECI Caps Form-7 Applications amid SIR Row: What are new rules for voter deletion objections?
ECI Caps Form-7 Applications amid SIR Row: What are new rules for voter deletion objections?
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday imposed strict caps on individual filings of Form-7 applications, used for objecting to names included or proposed for inclusion in electoral rolls. The poll body directed all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of States and Union Territories to inform EROs, Assistant EROs and field officials about the new rules and ensure immediate compliance and public awareness.

The move aims to prevent misuse of the process following repeated instances of individual electors filing bulk Form-7 objections on unsubstantiated grounds. Such filings inconvenienced genuine voters whose names were challenged and increased the administrative burden on election officials, according to the ECI.

ECI caps Form-7 objection applications: What it means

Under the new rule, an individual elector can submit a maximum of 10 Form-7 applications for the entire time during the claims and objections period. During continuous updation, the limit is 5 applications per individual per month.  Under Rule 13(2) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, only a person registered on the electoral roll of the relevant constituency can submit an objection or request for deletion. 

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) are required to verify applicants’ credentials against the electoral roll. Applications must include complete details and the objector’s original signature; signature seals are prohibited.

Before deciding an objection, the ERO must notify and hear the objector and record separate statements for each Form-7 application. The person whose name is challenged must also be allowed to be heard if the objection is considered valid. If a complaint is found to be false or fabricated, action may be initiated against the applicant under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

As per the implementation details, CEOs have been directed to inform all EROs, Assistant EROs (AEROs) and field functionaries for immediate compliance, while ensuring widespread public awareness. Copies of the letter have been marked to DG (IIIDEM), Sr. DEC (MG), Sr. DEC (PKS), DEC (YB), DG (Media), DG (IT), DDG (Law), Director (SS), and all Directors, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries.

Political party-appointed Booth Level Agents could file up to 50 forms daily before draft electoral rolls were published during the SIR period and 10 forms daily afterwards. However, individual voters had no fixed limit on offline Form-7 submissions. Earlier guidelines required EROs to verify cases where an individual filed more than five objections, but left offline filing limits to their discretion.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

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