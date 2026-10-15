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Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states, ECI takes big step after SIR

The drive covers states going to Assembly polls early next year and will focus on adding eligible young and first-time voters and removing duplicates and deceased voters.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states, ECI takes big step after SIR
Representational image (Image source: ANI)
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The Election Commission of India has ordered a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories ahead of the January 1, 2027 qualifying date.

UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are among the 17 states where the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls will be held, according to the Commission.

The drive covers states going to Assembly polls early next year and will focus on adding eligible young and first-time voters and removing duplicates and deceased voters.

The order says claims for inclusion must be filed in Form 6 and makes no mention of the additional SIR declaration. In its October 7 clarification, the Commission said the declaration is required only in states and UTs where SIR is underway, and that the standard forms under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, apply otherwise.

The additional declaration is one of several contentious issues now before the Supreme Court.

Draft rolls will be out on November 12, claims and objections will be accepted till December 11, and final rolls are due on January 4, 2027. States that are undergoing or have just completed the Special Intensive Revision will follow a separate timeline.

Opposition leaders had sought a meeting with CJI Surya Kant over alleged concerns in the SIR process and to seek Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The CJI declined, saying the issues are sub judice and relief can be sought through the courts.

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