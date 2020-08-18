EC to prepare guidelines to hold assembly elections, bypolls amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Election Commission on Tuesday said that it will frame broad guidelines to hold general and bye-elections during COVID-19 pandemic, taking into account the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines.

The poll panel said that on the basis of these guidelines, Chief Electoral Officers of the election-going states will also prepare a comprehensive plan for state and district concerned for COVID-19 related measures, keeping in view, the local conditions, during the conduct of elections.

"The matter of issuing broad guidelines for General and Bye Elections during COVID-19 period was discussed in the Commission meeting today. Commission considered the views and suggestions given by the political parties. It also considered the suggestions and recommendations made by Chief Electoral Officers of States and UTs," the ECI said in a press release.

"After considering all these, the Commission directed to frame broad guidelines, taking into account MHA/MOHFW guidelines on COVID-19, within three days. The commission directed that on the basis of these guidelines, Chief Electoral Officers of the election going States shall also prepare a comprehensive plan for state and district concerned for COVID-19 related measures, keeping in view, the local conditions, during the conduct of elections," it said.

Assembly elections are due in Bihar in November, besides bypolls to various assembly seats across states.

Earlier last month, the Election Commission said it has decided to not go ahead with the facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 years of age for Assembly Elections in Bihar likely to take place later this year.

The poll body said the facility will not be extended in Bihar assembly elections and by-elections due in near future in view of constraints of logistics, manpower and safety protocols of COVID-19.

The EC had recommended extension of optional postal ballot facilities to voters above 65 years in order to minimize their vulnerability and exposure at the Polling stations and to COVID-19 positive voters and voters under quarantine so that they are not deprived of their voting rights.