EC to announce pan-India SIR dates on Oct 27, first phase expected to cover...

The poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 07:21 PM IST

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a press conference to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list on Monday evening, officials said, PTI reported. The briefing will be held at 4.15 pm and is likely to be headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. While complete details were still awaited, the poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026.

Which states are to go to the polls next year?

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.

Bihar SIR

Bihar recently completed its voter list update. The final roll featured nearly 7.42 crore names as of September 30. The poll body has already held two conferences with state chief electoral officers (CEOs) to finalise the SIR rollout plan. The state is set to vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

READ | Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 46687 crore in just 3 days from...; Reliance's market cap jumps to Rs...

