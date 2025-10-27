EC to announce pan-India SIR dates today, 10-15 states likely in...

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states on October 27.

The Election Commission is all set to announce the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in at least 10 states today (October 27). Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is expected to lead the briefing, which is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.

Although the subject was not specifically included in the poll body's media invitation, authorities confirmed that the Special Intensive Revision schedule will be the main topic of the press conference, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The poll authority is expected to unveil the first phase of the SIR, which would involve 10 to 15 states, including those slated for Assembly elections in 2026, though complete details have not yet been made public.

The states that will have elections next year are Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

The final roll, which includes roughly 7.42 crore names as of September 30, was provided by Bihar, which just finished updating its voter list. On November 6 and 11, the state will hold two voting stages. On November 14, the results will be tallied.

To finalise the SIR implementation plan, the poll body has already met with state chief electoral officers (CEOs) twice.

The poll roll revision will be postponed to later stages in states where local body elections are ongoing or scheduled, according to earlier reports by news agency PTI, because the poll apparatus is busy. In the meantime, voter lists from earlier voter roll revision activities are now accessible online in a number of states.

For example, the 2008 voter list is available on the CEO website of Delhi, whereas the 2006 list is available in Uttarakhand. The majority of states last carried out significant changes between 2002 and 2004. In order to map current voters against historical records, these earlier lists are used as cut-off references for the present poll roll revision.

In light of escalating crackdowns on undocumented migrants in states, notably those from Bangladesh and Myanmar, the voter roll revision project primarily intends to identify and remove illegal foreign migrants by validating place of birth.