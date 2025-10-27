FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

EC to announce pan-India SIR dates today, 10-15 states likely in...

Viral photos: Kareena Kapoor drops fun weekend photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh; mom-to-be Katrina Kaif reacts

Asrani and Satish Shah: Strange connection between two comic actors, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor

'Would quickly resolve...': Trump issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, says PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir 'great people'

Chhath Puja 2025 sandhya arghya: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

'100 per cent tariff off the table': China, US reach 'basic Consensus' on trade after Malaysia talks

Cyclone Montha Update: Storm to cross Andhra Pradesh coastal region on October 28, IMD issues high alerts for 23 districts; Check full forecast details

Trump admin deports 54 Indians who had allegedly entered US via 'donkey' route

Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude strikes China: NCS

PM Modi hails ties with ASEAN countries: 'Main pillar of India's...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
EC to announce pan-India SIR dates today, 10-15 states likely in...

EC to announce pan-India SIR dates today, 10-15 states likely in...

Viral photos: Kareena Kapoor drops fun weekend photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh; mom-to-be Katrina Kaif reacts

Kareena drops fun weekend photos with Saif, Taimur, Jeh, Katrina Kaif reacts

Asrani and Satish Shah: Strange connection between two comic actors, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor

Satish Shah played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

EC to announce pan-India SIR dates today, 10-15 states likely in...

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states on October 27.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 08:03 AM IST

EC to announce pan-India SIR dates today, 10-15 states likely in...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Election Commission is all set to announce the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in at least 10 states today (October 27). Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is expected to lead the briefing, which is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.

Although the subject was not specifically included in the poll body's media invitation, authorities confirmed that the Special Intensive Revision schedule will be the main topic of the press conference, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The poll authority is expected to unveil the first phase of the SIR, which would involve 10 to 15 states, including those slated for Assembly elections in 2026, though complete details have not yet been made public.

The states that will have elections next year are Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

The final roll, which includes roughly 7.42 crore names as of September 30, was provided by Bihar, which just finished updating its voter list.  On November 6 and 11, the state will hold two voting stages. On November 14, the results will be tallied.

To finalise the SIR implementation plan, the poll body has already met with state chief electoral officers (CEOs) twice.

The poll roll revision will be postponed to later stages in states where local body elections are ongoing or scheduled, according to earlier reports by news agency PTI, because the poll apparatus is busy.  In the meantime, voter lists from earlier voter roll revision activities are now accessible online in a number of states.

For example, the 2008 voter list is available on the CEO website of Delhi, whereas the 2006 list is available in Uttarakhand.  The majority of states last carried out significant changes between 2002 and 2004.  In order to map current voters against historical records, these earlier lists are used as cut-off references for the present poll roll revision.

In light of escalating crackdowns on undocumented migrants in states, notably those from Bangladesh and Myanmar, the voter roll revision project primarily intends to identify and remove illegal foreign migrants by validating place of birth.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tanya Mittal lands in legal trouble, FIR filed against Bigg Boss 19 contestant for…
Tanya Mittal lands in legal trouble, FIR filed against Bigg Boss 19 contestant f
Jackie Shroff ditches hustle-bustle of Mumbai, shifts to simple farmhouse that has wooden ceiling, clay pots, desi rasoi with cot: See pics
Jackie Shroff ditches hustle-bustle of Mumbai, shifts to simple farmhouse
Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad
Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad
ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date; check details
ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date
US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat
US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE