EC takes major action, freezes TMC name and symbol for Bengal bypolls; Mamata, Arup Roy groups restricted

As per its interim order, the Election Commission has restrained both factions of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) from using the party name and poll symbol in the bypolls due to the dispute over the party's control.

Mamata Banerjee suffered a major setback on Thursday as the Election Commission froze the All India Trinamool Congress' official name and its "flower and grass" symbol, barring both the Mamata-led and Arup Roy, Ritabrata Banerjee-led factions from using them in the upcoming bypolls in Bengal.

As per its interim order, the Election Commission has restrained both factions of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) from using the party name and poll symbol in the bypolls due to the dispute over the party's control.

The Election Commission has recognised two warring factions within the TMC — one led by Mamata Banerjee and the other by Arup Roy, Ritabrata — and will adjudicate the matter under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order.

Until the dispute is settled, both factions have been barred from using the “All India Trinamool Congress” name and the “Flowers & Grass” symbol in the current by-election process.

The poll body has asked both sides to provide three options each for party names and free symbols by 11 am on September 18, which will then be considered for allocation.

The Election Commission's interim order was issued ahead of the West Bengal Assembly bypolls, with both sides asserting rival claims over the TMC's organisational identity and electoral symbol.

The allocation of the party's reserved name and symbol will be decided through the Commission's final order under Paragraph 15. Till then, the two factions will have to contest the by-elections under separately allotted names and symbols.