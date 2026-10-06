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EC says no meeting request received from political parties as Rahul Gandhi seeks audience with CEC

The Election Commission said no political party had requested a meeting on Tuesday amid the SIR row, after Rahul Gandhi sought to meet poll panel officials.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 06:52 PM IST

EC says no meeting request received from political parties as Rahul Gandhi seeks audience with CEC
EC says no meeting request received from political parties as Rahul Gandhi seeks audience with CEC (Source: ANI)
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The Election Commission said no request for a meeting had been received from any political party amid the SIR row, PTI reported. The statement came after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sought a meeting with the poll panel.

EC says no meeting request from any political parties

Responding to a query on whether INDIA Bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had sought a meeting with the EC, poll panel officials said no request for a meeting on Tuesday had been received from any political party whatsoever, as per PTI reports. 

Training guns at the Centre and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi added, “The democracy is finished. Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat and Gyanesh Kumar have finished the vote. The nation has understood. In a way, Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have hijacked the country. We are trying to 'Save the Constitution'."

The EC's remarks come as the INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Police stopped the march near the NITI Aayog office and detained Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Opposition MPs before releasing them.

Anti-CEC protest amid SIR row

Leaders from the Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Left and RJD participated in the protest, which centred on allegations related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, raised concerns over voter deletions and alleged electoral irregularities. The Opposition has announced further protests and campaigns against Kumar in the coming weeks.

The fresh controversy comes in the backdrop of an Indian Express report, which claimed that two of the Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, raised 14 objections during the SIR exercise. The Election Commission has maintained that the decisions were unanimous.

Opposition leaders have also raised questions over the modification in Form 6. The Supreme Court on Monday said that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6 being used for the enrolment of new voters during the SIR exercise.

(With input from ANI)

 

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