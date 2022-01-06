EC reviews COVID-19 situation in 5 poll-bound states amid spike in cases, stresses on vaccination

Amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases being witnessed across the country, the Election Commission conducted a review meeting with the Centre amid the situation in the five states where elections are scheduled over the next few months.

After conducting a review meeting with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and top health officials, the Election Commission emphasized the need for COVID-19 vaccination for the eligible population in all the poll-bound states at the earliest.

In a separate meeting over the upcoming elections, the Election Commission had also discussed the law and order situation in all the five states where the polls are to take place, with top officials and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

At present, the assembly elections are scheduled to be conducted in five states in the next few months, which are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, and Goa. This is the second time that the EC is meeting with health officials to check the COVID-19 situation in these states.

During the COVID-19 review meeting today, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also briefed the Election Commission about the threat posed by the Omicron variant, which is spreading across the country at a very fast rate.

The election body has further said that the vaccination drive in all these states should be ramped up, and it must be made sure that those on election duties need to be doubly vaccinated against the virus, so as to not create any “super spreader” events.

Congress, BJP, and the Samajwadi Party have been cancelling their political rallies in Uttar Pradesh amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state after concerns were raised over the gatherings of thousands during these rallies.

Many have raised their concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in large political rallies in poll-bound states, which might lead to “super-spreader” events. Amid these concerns, states have decided to increase their COVID-19 restrictions and ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination drive.