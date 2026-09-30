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EC's U-Turn, allows Form 6 without attached documents, earlier flagged by two election commissioners

SIR row: Election Commission restores the standard Form 6 for non-SIR states, removing the additional declaration seeking details of applicants’ parents or grandparents.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 11:46 AM IST

EC's U-Turn, allows Form 6 without attached documents, earlier flagged by two election commissioners
EC restores Form 6 for non-SIR states; what does it mean for voters? (Source: ANI)
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Amid the ongoing controversy over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Election Commission's internal functioning, the poll body has reverted to allowing the online submission of Form 6 in the non-SIR states. New voters would not have to fill out a new mandatory section that was added to Form 6 seeking details about whether the applicant's parents or grandparents were part of the previous SIR. 

The EC had removed the fields requiring parents’ and grandparents' details in the online Form 6. The declaration was found in a separate category, which was to be filled only by those in States where the SIR process was still ongoing.

What changes for new voters?

While Form 6 is normally used for new voter registrations, during the SIR process, it was also used for re-enlisting those who had been deleted during the enumeration phase. A separate declaration had been added to the physical form regarding the mapping of self or parents with electoral rolls from the period of the previous SIR.

With the new development, new voters in non-SIR states can submit the online Form 6 without the additional SIR-related declaration. The change, however, applies only to states where the Special Intensive Revision process is not ongoing.

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