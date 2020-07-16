EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to voters above 65 in Bihar polls

Amid protests from the non-NDA parties in Bihar over the facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 years of age, the Election Commission on Thursday said it has decided to not go ahead with the move for Assembly Elections in the state likely to take place later this year.

The poll body said the facility will not be extended in Bihar assembly elections and by-elections due in near future in view of constraints of logistics, manpower and safety protocols of COVID-19.

Earlier, the EC had recommended extension of optional postal ballot facilities to voters above 65 years in order to minimize their vulnerability and exposure at the Polling stations and to COVID-19 positive voters and voters under quarantine so that they are not deprived of their voting rights.

"On the recommendation of the Commission, Ministry of Law & Justice notified the amended rules accordingly on 19.06.2020. However, before implementing this enabling provision, due notification is issued by the Commission, under section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 at the time of the election. Before implementing these enabling provisions, Commission continually assesses the field situation and logistics of operationalization," the poll body said.

Various opposition parties in Bihar had opposed the move fearing misuse of the facility.

The EC said it has been constantly monitoring the electoral preparedness for the coming by-elections and General elections of Assembly in Bihar, in view of this unprecedented environment. It has already limited the number of electors to 1,000 for each polling station for ease of voting, especially for elderly and vulnerable sections of electors, in COVID-19 situations.

In view of this, the state is creating an additional approximately 34,000 polling stations, 45% more that before, which will increase the total number of polling stations to around 1,06,000.

"This would entail formidable logistical challenges of mobilizing 1.8 lakh more polling personnel and other additional resources including the requirement of much larger number of vehicles in the State of Bihar. Similar challenges would be there for the coming by-elections also," the poll watchdog said.

Considering all these issues, challenges and constraints, the Election Commission has decided not to issue the notification to extend the facility of postal ballot to the electors above 65 years of age.

"However, facility of optional postal ballot to electors who are above 80 years of age, PwD Voters, the electors engaged in essential services and voters who are COVID-19 positive/suspect in quarantine (home/institutional) will be extended in these elections," the poll body said.