EC issues revised guidelines for upcoming polls; limits number of star campaigners

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised guidelines concerning star campaigners for all ongoing and future polls, bypolls in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's names have been given as star campaigners for their respective party in the state assembly elections.

Concerned over large gatherings during campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections and bypolls in several states amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the norms concerning star campaigners for all ongoing and future elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norms stated in a letter to Chief Electoral Officers of all States/Union Territories:

1. The maximum limit on the number of star campaigners for recognised National/State political parties shall be 30 instead of 40.

2. For unrecognised registered political parties, the limit shall be 15 instead of 20.

3. The period of submission of the list of star campaigners has been extended from 7 days to 10 days from the date of notification.

4. Political parties, which have already submitted a list of star campaigners shall resubmit a revised list within the stipulated period.

5. Request for permission for the campaigning by star campaigners shall be submitted to the district election authorities at least 48 hours before the start of the campaign so that all necessary safety measures are put in place by all concerned stakeholders well in time.

"You are directed to undertake wide publicity through media and inform all National/State/ other registered political parties. These revised norms shall come into effect immediately," the ECI said.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Various bypolls to vacant assembly seats across states will take place on November 3 and 7.