EC issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating MCC over 'mohalla clinic on court complex' promises

The complaint against Kejriwal was filed by the BJP Delhi unit, which alleged that the Chief Minister had violated the MCC by making those promises.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) over his promise to have a 'mohalla clinic' built in a court complex. Kejriwal has been asked to submit a reply before 5 PM on January 31.

The ECI stated in its notice on this day, "The Commission has received a complaint dated January 14 from Neeraj, BJP, Delhi Pradesh interalia alleging that you, in the capacity of Chief Minister, NCT of Delhi, have made an announcement before gathering of advocates in Makar Sankranti and Lohri celebration organised on January 13 at Tis Hazari Court by Delhi Bar Association, that 'if land could be provided in the premises (of the court complex) Mohalla Clinic would be established.

The ECI, in its notice, further stated that an opportunity will be provided to Kejriwal to explain himself in this regard. The explanation is to be submitted to the Commission on or before 5:00 PM of January 31, it was said, failing which the ECI will take a decision as it pleases without referring to Kejriwal further.