The Election Commission has given voters excluded from SIR draft electoral rolls another chance in Delhi and six states. Check eligibility, documents required, application process and latest voter list deadlines

EC gives voters left out of SIR draft rolls another chance in Delhi, 6 states; How to apply (Image Source: ANI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced a fresh opportunity for voters whose names were excluded from the draft electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to seek inclusion in the final voter list. The decision covers Delhi and six states — Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland.

The relief is specifically for voters who were marked as ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) and whose enumeration forms were issued but not received by election authorities during the revision exercise.

In a letter dated November 6, the Election Commission directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the six states and Delhi to facilitate the submission of fresh enumeration forms by these voters. The move is aimed at ensuring that eligible electors are not left out of the final electoral rolls because their forms were not received during the initial exercise.

How will voters get another chance to register?

The ECI has directed election officials to display booth-wise lists of voters marked under the ASDD categories afresh on the notice boards of polling stations where their names were deleted.

These lists will also be displayed at panchayat bhawans, urban local body offices and offices of block development officers. They will be uploaded on the respective Chief Electoral Officers' websites and will mention the probable reasons for the exclusion of each voter.

District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) have been asked to generate fresh, partially filled enumeration forms through the ECINET platform. Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) will contact affected voters and deliver the forms either physically or through WhatsApp, email and SMS.

Voters can also download and submit their forms through the Election Commission's website or the ECINET app using the same Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number they held before their names were deleted.

What documents do voters need to submit?

The procedure will differ depending on whether a voter has shifted residence.

Voters who have not shifted can submit their duly filled and signed enumeration forms along with a written statement explaining why they could not submit the form earlier. These documents can be handed over to the concerned ERO, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) or BLO. A family member can also submit them on their behalf.

An online submission facility, including an e-sign option, will also be available through ECINET.

For voters who have shifted within the same state, the ECI has clarified that submitting Form 8 will not be necessary. They will instead have to provide a fresh enumeration form, a statement mentioning their new address and Assembly Constituency, and valid address proof.

Homeless voters who do not possess address-related documents will be allowed to establish their residence through a field verification report prepared by the BLO.

What is the latest SIR deadline in Delhi and other states?

The fresh opportunity comes after the Election Commission revised the SIR schedule in several states and Delhi.

In Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended to November 25, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 22, 2026.

In Maharashtra, the claims and objections deadline has been extended to November 13. The final electoral rolls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Nagaland are scheduled for publication on November 30.

The fresh enumeration forms submitted by the affected voters will be examined by the concerned EROs under Rule 21(1) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Forms accepted after verification will be kept separately for inclusion in the final electoral rolls.

The Election Commission has also directed BLOs to coordinate with booth-level agents of political parties and use house-to-house visits, enquiries with neighbours and family members, and Resident Welfare Associations to trace affected voters.