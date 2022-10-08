Search icon
EC freezes Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol for both Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde camp

EC has said that in Andheri East bypolls, neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol reserved for 'Shiv Sena'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

EC freezes Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol for both Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde camp (file photo)

Election Commission has barred both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions from using party name Shiv Sena and its 'bow and arrow' poll symbol. The poll body has said that in Andheri East bypolls, neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol reserved for 'Shiv Sena'.

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the poll watchdog asked them to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols.

The Commission can allocate the name and symbol to both factions from the options submitted. The interim order came on Saturday on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll is approaching.

