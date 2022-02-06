EC extends ban on political rallies; allows relaxation indoor processions

The Election Commission on Sunday, February 6, extended the ban on roadshows, pad yatras, cycle and vehicle rallies but gave fresh relaxations for indoor and outdoor physical campaigning events for the polls citing a reduction in COVID-19 cases.

The new relaxations will help political parties hold bigger physical campaigning events in the run-up to the polls in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. The campaigning for phase one of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election on February 10 ends on February 8 evening.

The Commission allowed opening up of physical campaigning events based on inputs received by state chief secretaries, its observers and the Union Health Ministry. The Union Health Secretary told the EC on Saturday that the poll-going states are contributing a very small proportion of the total reported COVID-19 cases in the country.

In a statement, the EC said restrictions regarding "outdoor meetings, indoor meetings, rallies" will be further relaxed subject to the condition that the number of persons attending these events will be limited to a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of indoor halls and 30 per cent of the open ground capacity or as fixed by district election officer as per the requirement of the social distancing norms, and whichever is less.

"If the state disaster management authority has set the ceiling limits or percentage of the capacity for a number of persons attending indoor hall or open ground and they are stricter, SDMA guidelines will prevail," the EC said.

"Open ground rallies" can be held only on the grounds specifically designated by the district authorities and subject to compliance with all the conditions of SDMA.

Allocation of these grounds will be given equitably by district administration through the e-Suvidha portal on a first come first serve basis, the EC pointed out. Capacities of these grounds will be fixed by the district administration well in advance and notified to all the parties.

"There should be multiple entry and exit points so that there is no crowding as people are coming and leaving the venue. All entrances must have adequate hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions," it said.