EC debunks EVM rumors in UP towns, terms allegations 'baseless'

Headlines

Dulquer Salmaan recalls ‘awkward, bizarre’ interaction with female fan, says ‘she squeezed, I was in pain…’

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

'Could be next MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh': Kiran More heaps massive praise on KKR star

SC seeks AG's assistance on plea for fixing time limit for govt to notify collegium proposals

Ravichandran Ashwin on ODI World Cup selection: 'Not my job...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

'Could be next MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh': Kiran More heaps massive praise on KKR star

SC seeks AG's assistance on plea for fixing time limit for govt to notify collegium proposals

Bollywood stars who own Lamborghini Urus worth over Rs 4 crore

10 most fat-burning fruits

5 ways to overcome procrastination

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Srimad Ramayan: Sony TV releases promo of new mythological show, netizens say 'this looks better than entire Adipurush'

Britney Spears opens up on divorce, ending six-year-long relationship with Sam Asghari: 'I’m a little shocked but...'

OMG 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film set to cross Rs 100 crore in India

HomeIndia

India

EC debunks EVM rumors in UP towns, terms allegations 'baseless'

Some candidates wanted an additional number of representatives to be near the strong room, permission for which was denied keeping in view the security of the area, says Ghazipur DM.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 21, 2019, 01:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Election Commission of India on Tuesday quashed allegations of discrepancies in handling and storage of EVMs in some districts of Uttar Pradesh, terming the claims baseless. In Ghazipur parliamentary constituency, ECI said that there were issues regarding "candidates keeping a watch on polled EVM strong rooms ", which was resolved by conveying the poll commission's instructions.

Reiterating the same, Ghazipur District Magistrate said that some candidates wanted more than the permissible number of people to keep watch on strong rooms, which was denied, thus leading to baseless allegations. "The reports that candidates are being prohibited from keeping watch on EVM strong room are untrue. We are issuing passes to candidates to assign one of their representatives at vantage points near EVM strong rooms. Some candidates wanted an additional number of representatives to be near the strong room, permission for which was denied keeping in view the security of the area," K Balaji, DM, Ghazipur told ANI.

In Jhansi, ECI refuted questions being raised on storage of EVMs and said that the machines are stored in proper security by the following protocol, in the presence of candidates. Shiv Sahay Awasthi, District Election Officer, Jhansi, said, "Some polling parties arrived late, however, all EVMs were put in place in the strong room by 7 am. The strong room has been sealed in presence of general observers and candidates under CCTV surveillance." ECI also denied any irregularities in Chandauli and Domariaganj.

"In Chandauli frivolous allegation was made by some people. In Domariaganj agitation was unnecessary. They (protestors) were convinced by DM and SP. The matter is resolved. EVMs are safe and stored as per protocol", ECI said in a statement. ECI also reiterated that all polled EVMS and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of the candidates and added that the process was video-graphed.

Congress party candidate from Mirzapur, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi has written to the observer of the Lok Sabha constituency requesting him to remove the reserve EVMs, kept at the counting venue, in front of political parties' candidate and their representatives, in front of cameras.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar man breaks Guinness World Record by crafting spoon smaller than nib of a pen

Nuh violence: Haryana BJP chief smells conspiracy behind incident

ISSF World Championships: Esha Singh, Shiva Narwal triumph as India win Gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Viral video: SpiceJet pilot's creative Independence Day announcement earns internet's acclaim, watch

Ranbir Kapoor buys new Rs 4 crore SUV, joins Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani in list of owners

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE