EC blocks LJP's party symbol amid Chirag Paswan-Pashupati Kumar Paras dispute

The Lok Janshakti Party received a notice from the Election Commission on Saturday to freeze their party symbol with immediate effect. The issued order stops both Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras' caucus from using till the argument is settled between them. The symbol that has been barred from use is a 'Bungalow'.

As per the Election Commission, both the parties can use freely available symbols to field their candidates for the by-poll elections to two assembly seats in the coming days.

The order by the EC read, "Both the groups shall be known by such names by as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Lok Janshakti Party." Now, both the parties will have to come up with a different name and symbol and submit the application to the Election Commission by October 4 at 1 pm.

The leaders are also expected to provide evidence and documents by November 5 to claim the party symbol, that is the 'Bungalow'. Both parties will have different symbols at the by-poll assembly election.

After Ram Vilas Paswan's death, Chirag Paswan and the newly elected LJP national president Pashupati Kumar Paras had written to the EC claiming right on the party symbol. Later, on June 13, On June 13, Pashupati Kumar Paras was recognised as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha taking Ram Vilas Paswan's son, Chirag Paswan's place after five of six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.