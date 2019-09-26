EC announces Rajya Sabha bypolls for 2 seats

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that bye-polls for two Rajya Sabha seats, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, will be conducted on October 16.

The seat in Bihar was vacated by the death of noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who was a Rajya Sabha member from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), earlier this month.

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh seat went vacant after the demise of former union minister and BJP leader, Arun Jaitley, who passed away in August.