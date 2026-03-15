EC announces poll dates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry; Check schedule from voting to results

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INDIA
With the announcement of the high-voltage elections in these four states and one Union Territory, the model code of conduct will come into force, meaning that no political party can now make any announcement to woo voters.
lections to Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be announced soon. With the announcement of the high-voltage elections in these four states and one Union Territory, the model code of conduct will come into force, meaning that no political party can now make any announcement to woo voters. Also, the Election Commission now controls the state machinery.
(This is a developing copy)