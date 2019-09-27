Headlines

EC announces new date for bypolls to 15 Karnataka assembly seats as SC hears disqualified MLAs pleas

The elections will be held on December 5, the counting will take place on December 9.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019, 08:22 PM IST

A day after informing the Supreme Court that it was open to postponing the date of the bypolls to 15 of the 17 Assembly seats in Karnataka, scheduled for October 21, the Election Commission on Friday announced new dates for polling. 

While the elections will be held on December 5, the counting will take place on December 9, the poll body said. 

The decision to postpone the date of the elections was taken as hearing on disqualified MLA's plea to allow them to contest elections was still on the top court. The MLAs have also challenged Speaker Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify them.

The court said that such a decision would help them to finally decide whether the MLAs were rightly disqualified rather than dealing it piecemeal by first allowing their request to contest the present bypolls and then determine their disqualification pleas.

Out of the 17 constituencies that fell vacant, mid-term polls for 15 seats was announced by EC on September 21. Election to two seats – Maski and RR Nagar - were withheld as election petitions in this regard were pending in the Karnataka High Court.

Kumar had disqualified 17 MLAs including 13 from the Congress, 3 from the JD(S), and an Independent after they rebelled against the then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The leaders were disqualified by the Speaker, stating that they have "incurred disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and the disqualification would last till the end of the term of the Assembly May 23, 2023."

Prominent among the Congress MLAs who were disqualified were MTB Nagaraj, K Sudhakar, Munirathna, Shrimant Patil, Byrathi Basavaraj.

The Supreme Court had on September 12 refused to pass an order on a plea to list a batch of petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs challenging their disqualification from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly by the former Speaker under the anti-defection law rejecting their resignation and disqualifying them from the Assembly.

