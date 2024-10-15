EC announces Assembly election dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand.

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for Assembly elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand 2024. The state elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes is to be done on November 23.

Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases - November 13 and November 20. The result will be announced on November 23.