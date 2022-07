Representational Image

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that those above the age of 17 can now apply in advance for getting enrolled in the voters’ list and need not wait to fulfil the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 on January 1 of a year.

According to the poll body, the electoral roll will be updated every quarter and eligible youngsters can be registered in the next quarter of the year in which they have attained the qualifying age of 18 years.