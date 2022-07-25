Search icon
EC to start campaign to link Aadhaar with voter ID from August 1

Aadhaar-voter ID link: The process will be done with a view to establish identity of electors and authentication of entries in electoral roll.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

The Election Commission of India will start a campaign to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards from August 1 across Maharashtra, Shrikant Deshpande, Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra said on Monday, ANI reported. 

Deshpande further said that the process will be done with a view to establish identity of electors and authentication of entries in electoral roll and to identify the registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in same constituency.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Monday asked Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who challenged the Election Law (Amendment) Act, 2021 that enables the linking of electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem, to approach the competent high court.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna asked Surjewala's counsel as to why they have not approached the high court first.

