Eastern Peripheral Expressway to connect Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Mumbai, Yamuna Expressway; will cut time to reach UP, MP

Eastern Peripheral Expressway

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is undergoing renovation to meet world-class standards. This motorway travels 135 kilometres from Kundli in Haryana to Palwal via Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Noida-Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Using the expressway will be simpler in the coming months and the number of vehicles will significantly increase.

Eastern Peripheral Expressway will be connected to:

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and Yamuna Expressway will be connected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. In order to connect this expressway with Jewar Airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a 30-kilometer-long, six-lane highway is also being built. The Eastern is already connected to NH-24.

Several other facilities will also be made available to the travellers on this expressway in a few months. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway will cut time to reach UP, MP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The expressway will prove helpful in connecting Delhi-NCR with other states of India.

Facilities provided in Eastern Peripheral Expressway

In the first week of May, more amenities like gas stations, restrooms, drinking water, motels, restaurants, and dhabas will also begin to appear along this road. At all petrol stations, charging facilities for electric cars are also being developed concurrently. If the vehicles are punctured, there will be a facility to repair them right away. Together with the petrol station, various locations will also have separate accessible restrooms for men and women. A park will also be constructed in addition to this to help the tired kids, as per NHAI officials.

Safety provision on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

The work to increase the signboards is also ongoing across the entire highway, keeping in mind the norms of road safety. Moreover, instructions have been provided for maintaining the integrity of the outdated expressway lights. In the coming years, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway would be under increased strain from between 50 and 70 thousand PCUs, according to NHAI officials. The public amenities on this 135-kilometer expressway had to be expanded as a result.