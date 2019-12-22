Eastern Army Commander visits Panagarh to check operational preparedness

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command visited Panagarh Military Station on Sunday.

The two-day visit by Eastern Army Commander was to check operational preparedness and readiness of the Brahmastra Corps. The GOC Brahmastra Corps briefed the Army Commander on the same.

“The GOC Brahmastra Corps briefed the Army Commander on the operational preparedness and readiness of the formation. General Chauhan visited other formations located in Panagarh and was briefed by the Commanders of the formations,” said a release from Army Eastern Command.

“The Army Commander emphasized the need for remaining ready at all times to meet the emerging security challenges to all officers and soldiers during his visit to their locations. He also interacted with the troops, complimented them for their outstanding performance and exhorted them to continue with their efforts in service of the nation,” added the release.

The Mountain Strike Corps, also known as the Brahmastra Corps, is a China-specific Strike Corps as it is located in close proximity to China. The country's first Mountain Strike Corps has several infantry and armoured battalions, artillery and aviation wing. The unit at Panagarh has a team of Special Forces skilled in para dropping and operating behind enemy lines. They can be deployed in a war-like situation in the dark without the enemy getting to know of it.

The creation of the Corps was cleared by the Cabinet Committee of Security in 2013 and was to have a deployment of close to 90,000 troops. But, the work to raise the Mountain Strike Corps has been slow due to fund constraints.