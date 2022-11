Earthquake with magnitude 3.9 hits MP, Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh’s Pachmarhi on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake had an intensity of 10 km depth and 23.28 latitudes with 80.35 longitude.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 01-11-2022, 08:43:59 IST, Lat: 23.28 & Long: 80.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 216 km ENE of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, India,” the NCS tweeted.

