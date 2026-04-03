Earthquake tremors jolt Delhi, parts of North India

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INDIA
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and various parts of North India on Friday.
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and various parts of North India on Friday. The tremors jolted Delhi-NCR and parts of North Indian cities around 9:50 pm. Many took to social media and said “earthquake tremors [were] felt in Delhi-NCR and Jammu Kashmir."
One of the social media users, 'Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya' shared on X and posted that the earthquake was of magnitude 5.9 and the epicentre was the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. However, there has been no official confirmation on the details and more details are yet to come.
Some users also reported that they felt tremors in Punjab. "I felt a strong jolt which lasted for a few seconds," Baldev Chand, a Chandigarh resident who lives in a flat on the second floor, told PTI.
Ajay Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, Punjab who lives on a higher floor of his building, said, "The tremors lasted for a few seconds. We thought of rushing down but the tremors stopped soon."
Strong tremors were felt in various parts of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, among other parts of the region, although the quake lasted only for a few seconds.