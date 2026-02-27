FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Earthquake tremors in Kolkata trigger panic, epicentre in Bangladesh

The earthquake tremors felt across Kolkata at around 1:20 pm triggered panic as residents rushed out of homes, offices and commercial establishments and gathered in open spaces. Epicentred in Bangladesh, the earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Reuters reported.  

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 02:06 PM IST

Earthquake tremors in Kolkata trigger panic, epicentre in Bangladesh
The earthquake tremors felt across Kolkata at around 1:20 pm triggered panic as residents rushed out of homes, offices and commercial establishments and gathered in open spaces. Epicentred in Bangladesh, the earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Reuters reported.  

Following the tremors, Kolkata residents flooded the social media platform with photos and videos of their experiences.
 

Some offices in Kolkata were immediately evacuated, and people gathered on the main road.

(This is a developing story)

 

 

 

