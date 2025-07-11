Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, second in two days

Earthquake tremors were again felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday, July 11. This is the second earthquake to hit the national capital and its neighbouring areas for the second time in two consecutive days.

Earthquake tremors were again felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday, July 11. This is the second earthquake to hit the national capital and its neighbouring areas for the second time in two consecutive days. Residents quickly posted the news online on social media expressing their experience of earthquake tremors which occurred in Delhi and NCR. Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad area were also hit on both days, July 10 and 11.

In a previous incident, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana on Thursday morning, sending tremors across the Delhi-NCR region. The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said. Besides Jhajjar, the tremors were felt in neighbouring Rohtak and Gurugram districts, Panipat, Hisar and Meerut.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and adjoining areas.

