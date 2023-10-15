Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad; check details

Tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR after a 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit Haryana's Faridabad.

Delhi-NCR news: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad on Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1 and struck Haryana's Faridabad at a depth of 10km around 4:08 pm. This is the second earthquake in this month after a similar was one felt on October 3.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana," NCS tweeted. The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/bTcjyWm0IA @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/gG5B4j3oBs — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 15, 2023

READ | IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, parts of Northwest India; check latest forecast