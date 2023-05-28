Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, netizens say 'My head is reeling...'

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Representational Image

The Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan was shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre on Sunday.

The earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR. Seismologists said that the brief tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, started at about 11.23 am. Many areas of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, experienced tremors as well.

After the tremors were felt, netizens started sharing memes on the social media platform. Read below:

Today PM Modi inaugurated #NewParliamentBuilding and earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas… Wow what a coincidence … #Earthquake — Aryan Jakhar (@imaryanjakhar) May 28, 2023