Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, netizens say 'My head is reeling...'

Earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Representational Image

The Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan was shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre on Sunday. 

The earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR. Seismologists said that the brief tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, started at about 11.23 am. Many areas of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, experienced tremors as well.

