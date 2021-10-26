Trending#

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Himachal Pradesh's Manali

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Manali in Himachal Pradesh early on Tuesday morning (October 26), according to India's National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was 108 km north-northwest (NNW) of Manali, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 6:02 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.


DNA webdesk

Source

DNA webdesk

Oct 26, 2021, 07:03 AM IST

