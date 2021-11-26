Earthquake today: 6.1 magnitude quake hits India-Myanmar border region, tremors felt in Kolkata, Bangladesh

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram in the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 12 kilometres and occurred at around 5.15 am ."Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-11-2021, 05:15:38 IST, Lat: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 Km, Location: 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram India," NCS tweeted.

Also, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale struck east of Chittagong, Bangladesh on Friday morning.

The quake hit 183 kilometres east of Chittagong at the depth of 60 km.

"M6.0 #earthquake strikes 183 km E of #Chittagong (#Bangladesh)," said European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).