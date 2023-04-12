Search icon
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Bihar

Early on Wednesday morning, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 was recorded in Araria, Bihar according to a tweet from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

Representational Image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet. The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. 

According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal".

Earlier on April 9 earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm.

