BREAKING: Earthquake strikes India again, strong tremors felt in Arunachal Pradesh

Earthquake tremors were felt in Arunachal Pradesh just a few moments ago at a magnitude of 3.7, as per the Richter scale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh (Representational image)

After consecutive earthquakes being felt all across India, another earthquake struck the country on Tuesday, with strong tremors being felt in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The earthquake was of 3.7 magnitudes.

According to media reports, the earthquake tremors were felt in Arunachal Pradesh at around 10 am on November 16, and the magnitude of the tremors was measured at around 3.7 on the Richter scale. Till now, no significant damage has been reported in the area.

On November 10, Arunachal Pradesh was hit by a major earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7. The earthquake last week was felt at around 10:30 am on Thursday. This comes as several states in India are witnessing back-to-back tremors, some of a magnitude higher than 5.5.

Earlier this month, two back-to-back earthquakes hit Delhi NCR and Punjab, with one of the quakes measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale. The first earthquake which hit Delhi was on November 9, with tremors being felt at around 2 am in the morning. 

The second one hit the national capital and nearby states like Punjab and Haryana on November 12, at around 5.4 magnitudes. The epicenters of both earthquakes were Nepal.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Nepal on Tuesday. The quake occurred around Babala of Accham district in Western Nepal at 18:08 (local time), the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal said in a tweet.

READ | 'Felt the bed shaking': Twitter reacts as 6.3-magnitude earthquake rock north India

