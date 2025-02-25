Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude jolts Bay of Bengal, tremors felt in Kolkata, other places

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was recorded at a moderate depth, with preliminary reports indicating no immediate threat of a tsunami or major damage. NCS reported that the quake occurred at 6:10am.