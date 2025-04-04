An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolted Nepal on Friday evening, i.e., April 4, with light tremors felt across parts of Northern India, news agency ANI reported.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit the neighouring country at a depth of 20km at 7.52pm (local time). However, no immediate reports of casualties or damage have surfaced.

According to Android Earthquake Alerts System, the epicentre of today's was three kilometers from Garkhakot, Nepal. Nepal, India's neighbouring country, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones which makes it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

Notably, this comes after a recent devastating quake in Myanmar measuring 7.7 magnitude on March 28, which claimed nearly 3,000 lives and left 4,500 injured. The epicentre of the earthquake was near Mandalay - Myanmar's second largest city.

The earthquake was felt strongly in neighbouring countries such as China, Thailand, Vietnam and parts of India. According to the local media, the number of casualties are much higher than the official figures.