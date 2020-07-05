Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Mizoram; seventh in last two weeks

At around 5:26 PM, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Mizoram on Sunday.

National Centre for Seismology stated that it was 25 km South South-West of Champhai in Mizoram.

There are no reports of damage or casualties as of yet.

On June 22, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, while on June 21, another quake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, had occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured him all possible support in the wake of the earthquake which hit the state.

It is reportedly the seventh time that an earthquake hit Mizoram in the last 2 weeks.

(With ANI inputs)