Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands, details inside

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the early hours of Thursday, as reported in an official statement. The seismic event occurred at 4:17 am and was located at a depth of 61 kilometers, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS swiftly disseminated the earthquake information through its official media handle on Twitter. Their tweet read, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 03-08-2023, 04:17:58 IST, Latitude: 10.69, Longitude: 92.05, Depth: 61 Km, Region: Andaman Islands, India." This precise and timely communication served to inform the public and enable further monitoring and response efforts.

This recent earthquake follows another significant seismic event that rattled the Andaman and Nicobar Islands the previous day. On Wednesday, the region experienced a magnitude 5.0 earthquake at around 5:40 am, with a shallower depth of 10 kilometers. The consecutive quakes raised concerns among residents and authorities about the seismic activity in the area.

Earthquakes are common occurrences in the region, which lies in a seismically active zone known as the Indian Ocean seismic belt. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are situated on the eastern edge of the Indian tectonic plate, making them prone to seismic activity due to the interactions of various tectonic plates in the area.