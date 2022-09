Representational image

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 88 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

As per NCS, the tremors were felt at 4:55 am today.

There have been no reports of casualties, or injuries from the event.

There have been no immediate reports of any damage.

Earlier, on July 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.