Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

The 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck Kangra at 9:28 PM IST on August 18, NCS said.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, at 9:28 PM IST today, August 18, 2025, at 10 km. In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology (NCS), said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 18/08/2025 21:28:36 IST, Lat: 32.23 N, Long: 76.38 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kangra, Himachal Pradesh."

Earlier today, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Assam's Nagaon, making it the seventh quake in the state this month and the third in the district, an official said. According to the NCS, the latest tremor of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 12.09 pm at a depth of 35 kms. The quake was felt in Nagaon and adjoining areas, the official said.

Monsoon in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing heavy rainfall, flash floods and cloudbursts in the region, leading to widespread damage of public utilities and claiming hundreds of lives this monsoon season. The ongoing monsoon has wreaked widespread havoc across Himachal Pradesh, claiming 263 lives since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

Earlier, HPSDMA reported that as of August 17 evening, 352 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked, while 1,067 power distribution transformers (DTRs) and 116 water supply schemes are disrupted across the state.

READ | Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on Army jawan, 6 arrested