'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Good news for Airtel users, after Perplexity AI, Sunil Mittal's firm now offering FREE Apple Music to...

War 2: Jr NTR 'persuaded' Aditya Chopra to change script, Telugu star told YRF head honcho that his fans..., movie's original ending was...

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: 'We must now fight for...'

Guide leaves tourists alone in Ranthambore Safari, here's what happened next

Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on Army jawan, 6 arrested

'Even if you are captain, you are...': Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's selection for Asia Cup 2025

Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check features, fares and more

'Nobody is indispensable': Sunil Gavaskar's message to Ajit Agarkar over Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries makes foray into herbal drinks, acquires THIS brand after Campa Cola

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Good news for Airtel users, after Perplexity AI, Sunil Mittal's firm now offering FREE Apple Music to...

Good news for Airtel users, after Perplexity AI, Sunil Mittal's firm now offerin

War 2: Jr NTR 'persuaded' Aditya Chopra to change script, Telugu star told YRF head honcho that his fans..., movie's original ending was...

War 2: Jr NTR 'persuaded' Aditya Chopra to change script, Telugu star told YRF

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

The 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck Kangra at 9:28 PM IST on August 18, NCS said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 10:02 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

TRENDING NOW

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, at 9:28 PM IST today, August 18, 2025, at 10 km. In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology (NCS), said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 18/08/2025 21:28:36 IST, Lat: 32.23 N, Long: 76.38 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kangra, Himachal Pradesh."

Earlier today, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Assam's Nagaon, making it the seventh quake in the state this month and the third in the district, an official said. According to the NCS, the latest tremor of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 12.09 pm at a depth of 35 kms. The quake was felt in Nagaon and adjoining areas, the official said.

 

Monsoon in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing heavy rainfall, flash floods and cloudbursts in the region, leading to widespread damage of public utilities and claiming hundreds of lives this monsoon season. The ongoing monsoon has wreaked widespread havoc across Himachal Pradesh, claiming 263 lives since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

Earlier, HPSDMA reported that as of August 17 evening, 352 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked, while 1,067 power distribution transformers (DTRs) and 116 water supply schemes are disrupted across the state.

READ | Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on Army jawan, 6 arrested

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Building Scalable Intelligence in Software Systems: How Sai Charan Ponnoju Turns Engineering Insight into Research Contributions
Sai Charan Ponnoju: Scaling Software with Engineering Insight & Research.
John Abraham teams up with 74-year-old cancer survivor in gym session, says 'think of your body as your girlfriend...'
John Abraham teams up with 74-year-old cancer survivor in gym session
Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE PICS
Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE
Who is Mandhira Kapur? Sunjay Kapur’s sister makes shocking revelations, alleges company treating family like...
Who is Mandhira Kapur? Sunjay Kapur’s sister makes shocking revelations, alleges
BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment
BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE