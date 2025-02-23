An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Seven kilometres below the surface of the earth, the earthquake struck.

The tremors hit at 8:42 AM. Residents were concerned by the earthquake, but there have been no complaints of damage so far.

The epicenter was pinpointed at latitude 31.48° N and longitude 76.95° E.

On Monday morning, Delhi, along with its neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad felt severe tremours around 5:36 AM. It was so strong that the people rushed out of their homes in anxiety. The tremors, felt across northern India, occurred at a depth of 5 km.