Earthquake of magnitude 3.1, 3.4 and 4.4 hits Jaipur in half an hour, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Jaipur early in the morning.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Jaipur in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 4.09 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:22:57 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:25:33 IST, Lat: 26.87 & Long: 75.69, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Reacting to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"

The effect of this earthquake was also felt in Delhi-NCR. The ground at NCR trembled as a result of the earthquake. People, however, could not feel much of it because they were far from the Epic Center, reported Zee News. 

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted 61 kilometres East of Mizoram's Ngopa in the early hours of Thursday, the NCS reported. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres. 

 

