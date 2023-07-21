Earthquake of magnitude 3.1, 3.4 and 4.4 hits Jaipur in half an hour, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Jaipur early in the morning.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Jaipur in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Another earthquake of Magnitude 3.4 strikes Jaipur, Rajasthan: National Center for Seismology



This is the 3rd earthquake that has struck Jaipur in an hour pic.twitter.com/zUoHX4Vwcz — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

#earthquake tremors felt in Jaipur this morning caught on our camera! pic.twitter.com/PhMCkpjymY — Ajish Nair (@AjishNairP) July 20, 2023

The earthquake occurred at around 4.09 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:22:57 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:25:33 IST, Lat: 26.87 & Long: 75.69, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Reacting to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"

The effect of this earthquake was also felt in Delhi-NCR. The ground at NCR trembled as a result of the earthquake. People, however, could not feel much of it because they were far from the Epic Center, reported Zee News.

