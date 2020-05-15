Earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit the national capital on Friday.

The National Centre for Seismology stated that the earthquake hit 13-km northwest of New Delhi at 11:28 on Friday.

Mild tremors were felt in the Pitampura locality of Delhi.

This is the fourth earthquake to hit Delhi in a year, twice in the month of May.

On Sunday (May 10), the national capital was hit with an earthquake of magnitude 3.5. Its epicentre was reportedly in Wazirabad, in northeast Delhi.

The epicentre was located at Latitude 28.7 N and Longitude 77.2 E.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that the earthquake occurred at 1:26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.

No damages or casualties occurred in both of these incidents.