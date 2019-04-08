Trending#

Earthquake of intensity 5.0 jolts Andaman island

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale jolted the Andaman Islands on Monday morning, according to Indian Meteorological Department. 


Earthquake of intensity 5.0 jolts Andaman island

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale jolted the Andaman Islands on Monday morning, according to Indian Meteorological Department. 

The quake hit a depth of almost 10 km and took place at 7:30 am.

No casualties, injuries or damage to property has been reported yet. 

The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquake.

The last jolt was reported on April 6 in Nicobar island. It was recorded 4.6 on the Richter scale. 